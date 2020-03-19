As of 5 p.m. March 19:
• The elementary music contest at Malcolm on March 20 has been cancelled. It will not be rescheduled.
• The Nebraska National Guard Museum Big Band swing concert and dance set for March 20 has been postponed because Concordia University band students will not be available to perform. A new date will be set before the end of the school year if possible.
• A fish fry at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Utica planned for March 20 is cancelled.
• The Joseph Hall Elvis concert set for March 21 in Milford has been postponed. Milford Public Schools has shut down use of the school for rentals and youth practices until further notice. Tickets purchased online will be refunded—a Chamber member will contact ticket holders. Those who purchased physical tickets may visit Jones Bank in Milford or Seward to claim their refunds beginning March 16. The chamber is planning to reschedule the event for a future date.
• The Ballroom BuzzR indoor flea market and garage sale in Bee, planned for Saturday, March 21, is postponed until further notice.
• The Garland American Legion breakfast on March 22 is cancelled.
• The Milford Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department has postponed its pancake feed on March 24 until further notice.
• The respite night planned for March 27 at St. John Lutheran Church has been cancelled.
• The Seward Troop 256 Boy Scout pancake breakfast has been postponed. The Scout State Council has cancelled or postponed all scouting meetings and events through March 31. Tickets will be honored at a later date or a refund will be issued. The summer camps the scouts are raising money for are still scheduled to continue.
• Memorial Health Care Systems has cancelled all events and activities that draw large groups of people. The nearest events include: March 20 – Free Community Education “Fridays For You;” April 1 – Memorial Health Care Systems Health Fair (including Bryan Health’s mobile screenings); April 17 – Free Community Education “Fridays For You;” April 27 – Volunteer Recognition Dinner.
• University of Nebraska–Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green has issued guidance that all UNL classes move to ‘remote’ modes, including Extension programs, which will be provided by video or teleconference when possible. Extension will not provide in-person programs, including 4-H events, until at least May 9. Nebraskans are encouraged to visit extension.unl.edu to access a wide array of online information.
From March 16 to 29, all Seward County 4-H Extension programs will be cancelled or postponed. This includes: 4-H 101 Club (scheduled for March 19) cancelled; 4-H Public Speaking Contest in-person contest cancelled; 4-H Afterschool programs cancelled; YQCA Trainer Led Training postponed until further notice.
From March 30 to May 9, all Seward Extension and 4-H Programs must be taught remotely. Extension will provide updates on which programs will be offered via distance and which ones will be cancelled or postponed. This includes: 4-H Jr. Leaders, 4-H Council Meetings, the 4-H Clovers Club, Feeder Pig Lottery, 4-H 101 Club, 4-H Clover Colleges, 4-H Partners Orientation, 4-H Performing Arts contest (cancelled), 4-H club meetings that are scheduled at the Extension Office, Schools Programs–Ag Literacy Festival, Connecting the Dots, 4-H School Enrichment, 4-H Afterschool programs, YQCA Trainer Led Training. Extension recommends all 4-H club meetings or club-sponsored events be postponed.
• The Jr. Jays Baseball organization is temporarily suspending all Jr. Jays organized practices and activities until April 1. This includes indoor and outdoor practices and fundraising activities.
• The dedication ceremony and concert for the Nebraska National Guard Museum amphitheater in Seward, set for April 4, will be postponed. The "Armed Forces Day" Concert at the Amphitheater on May 16 at 4 p.m. is still on.
• The Living Last Supper at Seward United Methodist Church, set for April 8 and 9, is cancelled. Other church activities are still being looked at.
• The Nebraska League of Women Voters has postponed its annual meeting in April to sometime in August. Seward was to be the host site this year. A new date has not yet been set.
• The Women in Business Luncheon at Concordia University planned in April is cancelled. The university will try to reschedule if possible. A full refund will be provided to those who have registered within 14 business days.
• Seward County Kennel Club spring obedience classes have been cancelled.
