Concordia University, Nebraska today announced that starting Monday, March 23, courses will be delivered exclusively online for the remainder of the spring semester. There will be no face-to-face classes again this semester.
As COVID-19 (coronavirus) continues to spread across Nebraska and the United States, Concordia has prayerfully and proactively responded by implementing measures, based on the most recent guidance from local health authorities, Four Corners Health Department, to mitigate the impact the virus could have on the campus community.
Residence halls will be open immediately to allow students to retrieve their belongings. Students are asked to move out of their rooms by Sunday, March 22, at 4 p.m. Concordia will make accommodations for students who are unable to meet this deadline or return to their permanent residence during this time.
Based on this decision, and the CDC's guidance regarding events with numerous attendees, Concordia's spring commencement, originally scheduled for May 8, will be postponed. This does not change graduation for any student who is eligible to graduate at the conclusion of the semester. The university is exploring opportunities to celebrate the achievements of our graduating students, both from undergraduate and graduate programs, in some way in the future.
The university will be communicating with students by end of day Friday about financial adjustments to accounts and other considerations related to this decision. These plans will be communicated through email and posted to our website at cune.edu/covid19.
At this time, university operations will continue and offices will remain open. However, the campus is closed to the public.
