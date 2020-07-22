Centennial Public Schools has hired Dr. Virginia Moon to serve as interim superintendent. The hiring was done at a special meeting July 21.
Moon served as superintendent at Ralston for 11 years, as well as interim superintendent at Broken Bow, Omaha, Kearney and Auburn.
Her contract begins immediately, according to a message from Board President Jason Richters, and will expire June 30, 2021. The board plans to conduct a search for a permanent superintendent and will keep its patrons updated throughout the process.
