Street improvements and projects became the overarching theme at Seward City Council's Aug. 4 meeting in the Civic Center basement.
Mainly, construction on the city's east side.
Parents have generally parked around Seward Public Elementary for up to 30 minutes before classes dismiss. And that has, sometimes, led to bumper-to-bumper parking situations with back bumpers hovering over crosswalks. City council members felt that no longer safe. So the council voted to move forward with a 25-foot setback with parking restrictions to free space and cause fewer dangers for pedestrians as well as crossing guards.
Additionally, current construction on Waverly Road has thrown a hitch in school dismissal plans. Typically, about 12 school buses leave Seward Middle School on that road. Because of construction, those busses are now slated to go down Columbia Ave. onto Pinewood Ave., then to Karol Kay Blvd. In order to allow buses adequate room to turn, council members are temporarily removing parking on the south side of Pinewood Ave., and along Columbia just past Kolterman Ave., along that route from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. on school days. There will also temporarily be no-parking areas on the west side of North Columbia.
Those no-parking areas will be removed to allow full access to parking as usual in those areas once the Waverly Road construction project has finished, which the council said should last between six and eight weeks. Those plans were made in conjunction with Seward Public Schools.
Street projects along Highway 15, East Seward St. and North Columbia Ave. also continue. Construction on the Highway 15 water main project has included locating valves. The North Columbia Ave. project could be completed by the end of the week, weather permitting, should contractors and the proper equipment lay down asphalt in time.
City Administrator Greg Butcher said he had hoped to have that project completed by the time new Concordia students moved on campus but would be happy with limited construction blockades in the area. Maps with construction areas were sent out to new students for guidance throughout the remaining project, which began in early July.
There's also an upcoming maintenance project on Karol Kay Blvd. that Butcher said wouldn't have a huge impact due to its nature as a side road but could cause some implications due to its proximity to Hillcrest/Bluff Road. A more accurate timeline on that project, Butcher said, would materialize in coming weeks.
City council members agreed to another five-year lease agreement with Nebraska Golf and Turf on a new fleet of golf carts. The city had a year remaining on its current lease, but the new partnership provided the city with brand new carts that once again came under warranty. Members of the country club were surveyed and voiced their support for the quality of carts. The new carts, Butcher said, should arrive in time for the final weeks of league and late-season tournaments in October.
Council members recognized retired Police Chief Alan Baldwin for his years of service.
Mayor Josh Eickmeier, with council approval, appointed Suzanne Gligorevic to the Civic Center Commission and the Planning Commission for separate three-year terms.
The city also submitted renewal for a three-year agreement with gWorks, a planning and zoning mapping system with integrated accounting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.