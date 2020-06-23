Seward travelers can expect delays starting next Wednesday, weather permitting, as highway maintenance will alter the traffic flow on both Highway 15 and Highway 34 starting Wednesday at 6 a.m.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation starts chip sealing sections of both highways on June 24 as long as the weather holds, which will reduce traffic to a single lane in patches along those roads. Cars will be parked and follow a pilot car through construction.
Construction on Highway 34 will start east of Malcolm when the highway changes from four to two lanes and work its way west. The construction on Highway 15 will start near Seward and go towards the Butler County line.
Jeff Havlat, NDOT District 1 Maintenance Superintendent, explained that crews will attempt to complete four miles per day. Barring any hiccups, construction could complete as soon as Friday, although drives should plan for construction on Monday.
“Hopefully delays won't be too long,” Havlat said. “Figure a 10-minute delay depending on how long traffic is going to be. Ten-15 minute delay is worst-case scenario.”
Following completion of the construction on Highways 15 and 34, those crews will then chip seal Highway 34 from Seward to Utica and 364 Road between Highway 34 and Goehner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.