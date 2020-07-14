The Seward County Sheriff's Department arrested Centennial Public Schools superintendent Timothy DeWaard July 13 following an investigation related to charges involving a high-school aged student.
DeWaard, 56, was arrested on Monday in Utica on charges of child abuse and third-degree sexual assault. According to a release from the sheriff's office, he received a $50,000 bond and was released on bond Tuesday.
The arrest was part of an ongoing investigation conducted by the Seward County Sheriff's Office with assistance from the York County Sheriff's Office.
“Our office is working closely with Centennial Public School officials, and their cooperation is appreciated during this time,” the news release said.
The Centennial Board of Education informed community members through an email July 14 that it was aware DeWaard, who has been superintendent at Centennial since 2007, had been arrested.
“The board is taking immediate steps to place Superintendent DeWaard on administrative leave and will be conducting its own investigation into the matter,” the email said. “The district would like to keep everyone as fully informed as possible about all school related matters.”
The email said the district was prohibited from disclosing or discussing personnel matters without written consent and encouraged the public “not to speculate or gossip about these matters with each other, with patrons, and especially with students.”
The board's email encouraged community members to contact law enforcement with any questions related to the arrest or criminal investigation. Any school-related questions regarding Monday's school board meeting should be directed to other school officials.
As of Tuesday, DeWaard was scheduled to appear in court October 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.