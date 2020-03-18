Cattle Bank and Trust in Seward and Lincoln is making changes to its day-to-day operations to keep customers and employees healthy with regard to COVID-19.
"Given recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding preventive measures to reduce the spread of the disease, Cattle Bank is temporarily implementing exposure-reducing measures, effective March 19," the bank said in a statement March 18.
“While our bank lobbies are closed temporarily it is business as usual,” Cattle Bank president and CEO Ryne Seaman said. “As financial institutions in the county, we are here to help our customers and businesses that may be impacted by the spread of the coronavirus as a result of loss of business, job furlough, illness, etc.”
Customers are still able to communicate with bank staff as necessary and access accounts through online and mobile channels. All banking transactions will continue to flow as normal and accounts will be available via debit card at the point of sale.
• Effective March 19, bank lobbies at all locations will temporarily close until further notice in an effort to reduce the risk of virus transmission.
• All drive-thru locations will remain open with normal business hours.
• To request an appointment for a loan, deposit, Trust Department or Investment Center services, call the desired branch or contact the bank representative via e-mail.
• To access your safety deposit box, call (402) 643-3636 for an appointment.
• All ATMs will remain open to withdraw cash, transfer funds and check balances.
• All night depository boxes will be available for check and cash deposits and will be checked frequently throughout the day.
• Accounts are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, via desktop or mobile devices at www.cattlebank.com. Customers can check balances, deposit checks, view and conduct transactions.
