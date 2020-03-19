As of 5 p.m. March 19:
• Effective Monday, March 16, all Nebraska School Activities Association activity practices are suspended until Monday, March 30, and all competitions are suspended until Thursday, April 2. These suspensions may be extended should conditions warrant. Member schools and student participants are expected to adhere to the NSAA Constitution and Bylaws and activity manuals during this time.
• Seward Public Library is remaining open via drive-up window only. The building will not be open to the public. All scheduled activities and events are cancelled until the end of April. See details at www.sewardlibrary.org.
• The Seward Civic Center building is closed, but the Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership office is still operating via phone and email.
• The Winter Farmers Market at Seward Memorial Library is canceled the rest of the season.
• Events at the Seward Lied Senior Center are canceled. Meals will still be available by arrangement.
• Southeast Community College (all campuses) has canceled classes the week of March 16-20. Spring break is March 23-27. Classes will resume online on Monday, March 30. The college remains open, with services available to students.
• Greene Place Assisted Living in Seward is asking visitors to call the facility before visiting to receive updates on its visitor policy, which is changing as new information and recommendations are presented. Call (402) 261-0738.
• The Dragon Palace restaurant in Seward has closed until further notice to prevent the spread of the coronavirus among customers and staff.
• Immanuel Lutheran Church east of Seward has canceled all church events and services until the end of March. At this time, the church plans to resume services with Palm Sunday on April 5. The pastor is still reachable at (402) 795-3770.
• St. John Lutheran Church in Seward has suspended its church ministries effective immediately and until further notice. This does not affect St. John Lutheran School and St. John Lutheran Child Development Center, which are functioning as normal. An online worship will be available on the church’s YouTube channel, where worship will be livestreamed at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. If there is a need for pastoral care, the church office remains open by calling (402) 643-2983.
• State Career and Technical Education events over the coming months have been cancelled. All Career and Technical Student Organization 2020 State Leadership Conference/Conventions and associated large gatherings and events will not happen. This includes: DECA (March 18-21), HOSA (March 22-24), Educators Rising (March 25), FBLA (March 30-April 1), FFA (April 1-3), SkillsUSA (April 2-4) and FCCLA (April 5-7).
Schools hit too
All schools in the Seward County Independent coverage area, as well as Concordia and Doane universities, are delivering classes online only. CU and DU will continue online offerings through the end of the school year. Seward, Milford, Centennial and Malcolm schools are online until at least March 31 when the situation will be reevaluated.
