The victim of a New Year's Day stabbing in Utica has been identified by the Seward County Sheriff's Office as Stephen D. Jones, 39, of Lincoln.
At 1:10 a.m. Jan. 1, the Seward County Communications Center received a 911 call that a stabbing had occurred at 745 Indiana St. in Utica, where a man had been stabbed in the upper back.
Deputies arrived on scene and immediately apprehended Donald K. Polcyn Jr., 27, of Utica.
Before deputies arrived, Utica Fire and Rescue transported Jones to Seward Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead as a result of the stabbing.
Polcyn Jr. was arrested and booked into the Seward County Detention Center on murder in the second degree and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
An investigation is being handled by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office and is still ongoing.
Additional information will be shared as it becomes available.
