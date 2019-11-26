Elementary students tell how to cook turkeys

Students from St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School, St. John Lutheran School and Milford Elementary School drew pictures of themselves cooking Thanksgiving turkeys to go along with their "How to Cook a Turkey" instructions. They learned how to write steps in a process, using words like "First," "Next" and "Finally." See this week's SCI and Milford Times for the "complete" instructions.

Elementary students around the county share how they would cook a turkey in this week's SCI. 

