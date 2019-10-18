The Langley house has found a new home north of Seward.
The house, built in 1893, sat in its original spot on Lincoln Street for over 125 years. On Oct. 18 the house was moved from its original neighborhood to Old Mill Road north of Seward.
Steve Butler with Butler Renovations said he was working on another house in the area and saw the Langley house.
“I asked (Thomas Kayton of Plex Homes the property owner) what he was going to do with the house. He said it was scheduled to be burned early fall and I said ‘please don’t’,” Butler said.
Kayton gave Butler the house but Butler had nowhere to move it. Butler found Mike and Karsen Duncan who were looking for a house.
“We basically saw it on Seward Community Chat and we kind of always dreamed of redoing a big two-story house,” Mike Duncan said.
The City of Seward had to remove 11 light poles, raise electric lines and trim trees for the house to fit down Columbia Avenue. The house sat at the intersections of Hillcrest Drive and Columbia Avenue for a few hours while it was lifted so it would not hit mailboxes.
The house was be moved out to Old Mill Road where a new foundation will be poured on Oct. 21. Butler Renovations will begin working on the house in the beginning of November, Butler said.
Butler said they will try to get the house done by March but it will depend on the weather.
Plex Homes is currently building an apartment complex on he house’s original spot.
Duncan said he is thankful for all the help he has received with the house.
“I want to thank Tim Tieken (with Tieken House Moving). They have gone above and beyond to make this all happen,” Duncan said. “I also wanted to make sure we thank the City of Seward for the work that their crews did and then Thomas Kayton and Callin Ledall, both project managers for the apartments, they spent extra time and it cost them money to help us get (the house) saved.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.