On Sept. 5, a Seward County deputy conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 80 that led to the arrest of three men and the seizure $207,000 worth of marijuana and THC products.
The stop occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. on I-80 near mile marker 379, when a deputy conducted a traffic stop with a silver Dodge minivan. The deputy was able to smell a powerful marijuana odor coming from the vehicle, and a search was conducted on the vehicle.
During the search, deputies discovered 20 pounds of marijuana, 2,397 vials of THC oil and 358 packages of THC edibles.
The driver, Dangelo Trejo, 20, of Zion, Illinois, and both passengers, Alexander Quinonez, 19, of Zion and Luis Trejo, 37, of Zion, were arrested and are being charged with possession of marijuana and THC with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana over 1 pound, possession of U.S. currency used to purchase drugs and no drug tax stamp. The street value of the drugs is approximated at $207,000.
