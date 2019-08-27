Seward County has many well-known faces who have retired from teaching over the years. They’re not going back to school this season, so what are they up to? This is the first in a multi-part series about what life is like for some of those teachers after retirement.
Sue Imig of Seward taught full-time for 20 years before she retired in 1998. After she retired she taught as a substitute teacher for 12 years.
Imig taught all subjects for grades 5 and 6 in Arvada, Colorado, Newport News, Virginia, Garland and Goehner.
She taught grade 5 language arts and social studies at Seward Middle School.
Now, Imig spends her time traveling and being active in her community.
Imig has traveled all over the world. Over her lifetime she’s been to Europe, South America, Central America and all 50 states. Imig’s favorite part of traveling isn’t about the destination.
“I really enjoy talking to the people that you’re with, the people you’re travelling with, and meeting the locals and shopkeepers and tour guides. It’s the people that make it really fun,” Imig said. “Of course you see lovely sights, but it’s the people that make it so interesting.”
Imig’s most recent adventure was to Russia in May with a friend from Seward.
Imig started traveling with her parents when she was young. Imig’s late husband also liked to travel, so when they had kids they took them on trips.
Imig also likes to spend her time volunteering with organizations such as Friends of the Seward Library and the Seward County Visitors Committee.
Imig is also co-chair of the trustee board at Seward United Methodist Church.
“Another retired teacher and I are co-chairs of the trustees which is kind of fun. Eight guys and two old ladies,” Imig said.
Imig is getting ready for the Plum Creek Children’s Literacy Festival at Concordia University in Seward Sept. 19-21.
“Kids come from all over southeast Nebraska,” Imig said.
Imig has volunteered with the event since the beginning when only one author came. This year 17 authors and illustrators will be present, including Newbery medalist Kate DiCamillo for her novel “Because of Winn-Dixie.”
Imig stays busy volunteering, but she said she makes time to play Bridge with her friends.
