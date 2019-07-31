Hypnotizing fun set at Seward County Fair
Hypnotist Mike Prochnow will deliver a unique show during the Seward County Fair next week.
Prochnow centers his shows around different themes. The theme for his show for the fair will be “world’s largest mall.” Those under hypnosis will go through various stores and scenes in the pretend mall.
“Ocean fun” and “tour in and around a large city” are other themes of Prochnow’s shows.
Prochnow said the people most susceptible to hypnosis are those who are comfortable being in front of large groups of people. Most importantly, Prochnow said, the person has to want to be hypnotized.
Prochnow said everyone is capable of being hypnotized. He said people are actually in a state of hypnosis when they daydream.
Being hypnotized is similar to lucid dreaming, Prochnow said. The person under hypnosis is aware of what they are doing, they just don’t care.
“You know what’s happening, but it doesn’t bother you that it’s happening,” Prochnow said.
Prochnow’s show will be Friday, Aug 9, at 7 p.m. at Harvest Hall.
