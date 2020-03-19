HEALTH DEPARTMENT: The Four Corners region currently has no confirmed cases of COVID-19. The region covers Seward, Butler, Polk and York counties.
Four Corners Health Department Director Laura McDougall said testing for the virus is happening, but on a limited basis.
"We're having some problems getting ahold of the kits for testing, but all of them have been negative up until this point," McDougall said. "That might change in the next day or in the next week."
McDougall said the health department has received and distributed both a state and local cache of medical supplies, including masks, to medical partners and first responders who need them.
Four Corners is continually updating its website, www.fourcorners.ne.gov, with that information as well as travel information. Four Corners is asking people who have come into contact with someone who has a known case of COVID-19 to call the health department at 877-337-3573 or 402-362-2621.
TRAVELERS: If you've traveled to any of the following areas within the past 14 days, contact the health department immediately. The department asks the person to begin a 14-day self-quarantine and monitor symptoms with the health department's assistance. Travel locations include:
- Within the United States: California, Washington State, New York City and the following counties in Colorado: Summit, Eagle (Breckenridge), Gunnison and Pitkin (Aspen).
- Outside the United States: China; Europe (Schengen Area): Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Monaco, San Marino, Vatican City; Iran; Ireland; Malaysia; South Korea; or United Kingdom: England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
