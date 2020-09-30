Memorial Health Care Systems in Seward has set up a tent outside its facility, which provides a place for potential COVID-19 patients to be tested without going into the clinic or hospital. The clinic asks anyone who thinks they may have the virus to call ahead before coming in. Call (402) 643-4800. The goal is to limit the spread of the virus from patients with mild symptoms within the building. Those patients are asked to go home and isolate themselves. Patients with more severe symptoms may be admitted to the hospital.