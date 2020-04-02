Because of COVID-19, all regularly scheduled produce mobiles in this area from the Food Bank of Lincoln have been halted until further notice. The Food Bank announced the change on April 2, canceling mobiles in Seward, Crete, Wymore and Beatrice that day, as well as others in the coming weeks and months.
“We hope to resume this activity as soon as we are able to return to regular operations at full capacity, but for the time being, we’ve had to adjust our distribution activity,” said Michaella Kumke, community engagement director for the Food Bank of Lincoln.
The change only relates to produce distributions, not the other food mobiles the food bank hosts.
“We will continue to visit Seward once a month for the Mobile Food Distributions scheduled at St. John Lutheran Church,” Kumke said, which are scheduled for May 26, June 23 and beyond.
Kumke said in rare instances, the food bank may receive a supply of produce it needs to get out quickly. If that occurs, the food bank with use its partner agencies and local media to spread the word.
Additional information is available at www.lincolnfoodbank.org/get-food/food-distribution-schedule.
