COVID-19 concerns have led to the cancellation of several events in Seward County and surrounding areas, as health departments are calling for large gatherings to be called off.
These gatherings have the potential to spread the coronavirus quickly if an infected person is in attendance.
If your event has been cancelled or postponed, please let us know by calling (402) 643-3676 or emailing emily@sewardindependent.com.
Here’s what we know so far:
• Concordia University has extended its spring break one week, with students having the option of returning to campus on March 23. All classes will be offered online until at least April 3.
• St. John Lutheran Church in Seward has suspended its church ministries effective immediately and until further notice. This does not affect St. John Lutheran School and St. John Lutheran Child Development Center, which are functioning as normal. An online worship will be available on the church’s YouTube channel, where worship will be livestreamed at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. If there is a need for pastoral care, the church office remains open by calling (402) 643-2983.
• The Nebraska National Guard Museum Big Band swing concert and dance set for March 20 has been postponed because Concordia band students will not be available to perform. A new date will be set before the end of the school year if possible.
• District and state speech competitions have been suspended by the Nebraska State Activities Association until further notice.
• The state boys’ basketball tournament is continuing with only players, coaches and immediate family allowed at tournament sites. Games will continue unless the governor makes an emergency declaration. Finals are scheduled for Saturday, March 14. No Seward County teams are still playing.
This list will be continually updated as more information is received.
