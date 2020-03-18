Snooooooman

Pictured are, from left, Keith, Matthew and Chloe Wintz.

 Courtesy photo

“With all the heavy snow last night, my kids and I decided we better take advantage and make a snowman,” Keith Wintz of Seward said March 14. “We got the three standard snowballs made and figured, ‘Why not just keep building?’ So three more levels were added and he ended up being about 12 feet tall up to the tip of his hat.” Pictured are, from left, Keith, Matthew and Chloe Wintz.

