“With all the heavy snow last night, my kids and I decided we better take advantage and make a snowman,” Keith Wintz of Seward said March 14. “We got the three standard snowballs made and figured, ‘Why not just keep building?’ So three more levels were added and he ended up being about 12 feet tall up to the tip of his hat.” Pictured are, from left, Keith, Matthew and Chloe Wintz.
Sign up for e-mail updates
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Email updates and notifications
Yes! I would like to receive breaking news, daily updates, and special promotions from the Seward County Independent and their advertisers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.