Since age 28, Kitty Vacha of Seward has tried it all in an effort to lose weight, from every fad diet in the book to eating nothing but cabbage soup for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
It wasn’t until three years ago when her perspective on weight loss changed and she began focusing on her body for her own self that things began to happen.
“I always say ‘It’s a miracle, not a sprint,’” Vacha said. “The key is to keep going.”
Since beginning her weight loss journey, Vacha has found what works for her and what does not. Currently, she is actively doing a Keto routine, which focuses on a low-carb count and high-fat intake.
Vacha likes to stay active by walking every day and does strength training.
She has a group of friends that keep her accountable when she wants a Dairy Queen Blizzard or something fried, having cut back completely on refined sugar.
“I think since owning a bakery (Tasteful Indulgence, Cake Art of Seward) it was easier for me to have a rum chata cupcake or two for lunch,” Vacha said.
She closed her bakery in November 2018 but said having a passion to bake has helped her in the long run, like adjusting or flavoring healthy recipes to her liking.
A current favorite dessert of hers is a Keto-approved cheesecake that she adds blueberries on top of for extra flavor.
Vacha is conscious of the calories she eats each day using an app called My FitnessPal, but said it’s important to “count the calories and make the calories count.”
Eating healthier has allowed Vacha to discover new foods she has never heard of and organic stores to visit.
She meal-preps as much as possible, keeping sweet and savory items on hand to fight cravings.
Although she has found what works for her, Vacha said each person wanting to make a change should listen to their own body to determine what will work.
She said it helps to view food as fuel and not entertainment and if possible, find a group of friends who encourage and support.
In a post she made on Facebook recently, Vacha addressed how difficult it can be to begin the change and how important it is to give oneself grace and allow time for adaptation.
“You will slip, you’re going to have bad seasons. Pick yourself up and do what works for you, wherever you are,” Vacha wrote.
