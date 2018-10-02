Seward County Deputy Attorney Joseph E. Dalton of Waverly is among four nominees for the County Court, Third Judicial District.
The Judicial Nominating Commission for the court provided names for the governor’s consideration. They are Dalton, Matthew K. Kosmicki of Lincoln, Eddy M. Rodell of Lincoln and Timothy S. Noerrlinger of Syracuse.
The primary office for the judge will be Lincoln in Lancaster County. The vacancy is because of the appointment of Judge John R. Freudenberg to the Nebraska Supreme Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.