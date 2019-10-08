Country Bumpkins has kicked off its third year of business and second year with a haunted house.
Owner and Milford native Tina Strinz said she started Country Bumpkins on a whim.
“I bought the house and my dad used to have his business, which is where my haunted house is right now. I had these empty buildings sitting there thinking that I should really be doing something with them,” she said.
Strinz said someone she knew mentioned to her she could grow pumpkins and use her buildings for craft shows.
“I tried the craft stuff probably four or five times but just really couldn’t get it to take off,” Strinz said.
Eventually someone else recommended a haunted house. The haunted house is in its second year.
The pumpkin patch opened for its third year on Sept. 14. Strinz said there have been some changes at the pumpkin patch including moving the bounce house into a building for safety reasons.
Strinz said she tries to ask the kids what their favorite thing is before they leave.
“Most of the time we hear bounce house, corn pit and the goats,” she said.
Strinz said her favorite is seeing families enjoy themselves.
“I like to be out in the country and I like to be outside. Just seeing other people enjoy that is good,” she said.
Country Bumpkins is located at 2325 O St. Road by Milford. The patch is open Fridays 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays noon to 8 p.m. or until it gets dark. The haunted house will be open Fridays and Saturdays from 8 p.m. to midnight. The haunted house will be open Oct. 31, but not the pumpkin patch.
