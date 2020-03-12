UPDATED 4:06 p.m. March 12
Concordia University in Seward announced Thursday afternoon, March 12, that it is extending spring break an additional week because of COVID-19 concerns.
The announcement came during a meeting for businesses and other organizations about what to expect in the coming days or weeks related to the coronavirus, which has been rapidly spreading across the world, United States and has now made its way to Nebraska.
CU students were supposed to return to campus Monday, March 15, but are now being asked to stay away an extra week.
Students will have the option of coming back to campus on March 23, and classes will switch to an online format from then until at least April 3.
The university was to send out an alert to students and families Thursday afternoon.
“University general events are cancelled at this time,” said Andreea Baker, CU’s director of health services and campus nurse.
Local athletic events are still scheduled for the time being, but the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics called off what was left of the national men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday morning—during the second day of games.
The NAIA said all remaining winter championship events are cancelled.
State boys’ basketball is still on as scheduled, but the Nebraska School Activities Association is only allowing players, coaches, trainers and immediate family to attend the tournament games with the hope of preventing the virus’ spread among other fans.
Baker said Concordia, like other schools and organizations, is still learning how to handle a potential outbreak locally.
The university is still open to faculty and staff so they can continue their mission of education, Baker said, but some policies will change.
“Student attendance policies will be more flexible, as well as staff policies. We’re encouraging them to make decisions that are in best interest for them,” Baker said.
The university is working with Four Corners Health Department and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to make decisions based on their recommendations.
“It’s definitely a team effort to come up with these plans,” Baker said. “We don’t want people to feel like they’re in it alone.”
