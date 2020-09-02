On Sept. 2, Concordia University and Bryan College of Health Sciences announced a partnership to provide students an opportunity to receive two degrees while adding just one semester.
Students will start at Concordia and then become dual-enrolled at Bryan College of Health Sciences in their second semester. In this partnership, students will then have the ability to receive financial aid, live on Concordia's campus and participate in co-curricular activities while earning a bachelor of arts degree in biology. When students begin classes at Bryan, they will be classified as both a Concordia and Bryan student while pursing a bachelor of science in nursing degree.
“This partnership with Bryan College of Health Sciences will provide Concordia's students with access to a well-established, high-quality nursing program,” Concordia Provost Dr. Tim Preuss said. “Nursing is already Concordia's principle pre-health program. This partnership will streamline that process for our students, provide them flexibility to pursue vocations in nursing or vocations in natural sciences and allow them to continue receiving financial aid as they receive a degree from each institution.”
“We are excited to partner with Concordia with this program as we continue to focus our efforts to serve more students in our area to achieve their bachelor of science in nursing,” said Bryan College of Health Sciences President Dr. Richard Lloyd.
Concordia's biology program has grown to a student-to-faculty ratio of 15:1. Each faculty member in the program has earned a terminal degree and 90% of recent biology graduates either go into a graduate school program or earn employment within six months of graduation.
Bryan nursing students complete more than 1,235 faculty-led clinical hours. That's the highest amount in the state. The first-time pass rate average for graduates on the National Council Licensure Examination – the exam for the licensing of nurses – over the past three years stands higher than Nebraska and national averages at 97%. All Bryan graduates who actively seek positions earned employment in the field within four months of graduation.
