Seward is splitting up its city work crews with the goal of keeping staff healthy by dividing and conquering.
City council members were briefed on the new protocol at a special meeting March 25 via teleconference.
“Utilities across the region have started moving into the next phase of protocol to make sure they can keep running as we continue through the pandemic process,” City Administrator Greg Butcher said. “This social distancing thing, especially in the workplace, is really not a silly matter, just because of the way it’s transferred (through droplets and on counters and surfaces).”
The electrical department staff have split up into two crews. One group will work full time from the city’s electrical facility for a few days, while the other group will work from home.
“They will have computers and trucks to go on calls. They'll be able to do stuff where they don’t have any contact with the other crew except by phone,” Butcher said.
Then, they'll switch.
“If we do have an infection, if we have a quarantine situation, that doesn’t take the entire department out for two weeks,” Butcher said.
The same goes for the water and wastewater operators, who are now working from two different facilities. Butcher said they have the capability to monitor systems from their smartphones or computers when they're not on site.
“We have also contacted other municipalities to let them know we’re available to help them should they have a major issue, and they’re our backup as well. We’re here to help each other,” Butcher said.
City Hall employees also will be on a split rotation, with some working from home, to ensure that utility billing and other duties are kept up.
Butcher said other departments like public properties and the street department can separate themselves, too. Though their services are still needed, they are not deemed as essential as some others, like water and electrical.
Major employers
Butcher said the city is working with some of its largest employers, including Tenneco, Hughes Brothers and Petsource by Scoular, who have been deemed critical infrastructure by the Department of Homeland Security: Tenneco because of its role in manufacturing parts for the agricultural industry; Hughes Brothers because it makes electric utility poles; and Petsource because pet food is deemed an agricultural product.
Those companies are still practicing social distancing and having fewer people on site when possible.
Fire and rescue
The Seward Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department has prepared for COVID-19's spread, as well. Council member John Singleton, who is a member of the department, said EMS responders are separated into two teams: one for “regular” calls and other for calls with flu-like symptoms, where they will don surgical gowns, goggles and other personal protective equipment.
“The have a separate ambulance they’ve converted for responding for potential COVID-19 calls. They continue to work on their protocols,” Butcher said.
The city has plans in place regarding support and compensation for responders who become infected, but is waiting to see if additional federal support or funding is available.
“It's too soon to tell. We don't have any definitive answer on all this federal legislation,” City Attorney Kelly Hoffschneider said. “Stay tuned.”
Additional services
In other areas, Butcher said the Lied Senior Center is still serving 15-20 meals a day via drive-up.
Memorial Hospital and the health department are looking at plans for alternate facilities that could be used for quarantine and care if the hospital runs out of bed space.
Butcher said community spread in nearby cities like Lincoln has the potential to affect Seward.
“With our commuter population, we want to be very mindful of that,” he said.
