CITY OFFICES: "We've closed down access to all of our facilities, so no walk-in traffic," Seward City Administrator Greg Butcher said.

Plans are in place for services like electric, water, wastewater, fire, police and utility billing to continue as long as the coronavirus pandemic lasts and beyond.

The Lied Senior Center in Seward is closed, but meals are still being provided to those in need.

The Seward Civic Center closed to the public, but the Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership, which is headquartered there, is still conducting business via phone and email.

Seward Memorial Library is closed to the public, with all events and meeting room reservations canceled, but its drive-up window is still open. Staff are available to assist patrons over the phone and through email. Books being returned will be put into quarantine since the virus can live for several days on surfaces. Penalties will be loosened for items returned but not yet checked in because of the book quarantine.

The Seward City Council will continue to meet the first and third Tuesdays of the month, but via teleconference. More information about how the public may participate will be shared soon.

Here are options to reach city offices:

City Hall | Utility Office

This office is closed to the public. You may utilize the following options to conduct your business:

To pay a bill:

General Information:

 

Electric Department

This office is closed to the public. Please use this contact information to meet your needs:

Office: 402-643-3151  OR 402-643-2928  (Option 5-3)

Email: larry.ruther@cityofsewardne.gov

Municipal Building

This office is closed to the public. Please use this contact information to meet your needs:

Public Properties

Bob Core

Office: 402-643-4000 (Option 4-2)

Cell: 402-643-0247

Email: bob.core@cityofsewardne.gov

Parks and Rec Department 

Adam Bode

Office: 402-643-4000

Cell: 314-368-5286

Building Inspections | Planning & Zoning 

Tim Dworak

Office: 402-643-4000

Cell:402-641-2549

Email: tim.dworak@cityofsewardne.gov

Mindy Meier

Office: 402-643.4000 (Option 3-1)

Email: mindy.meier@cityofsewardne.gov

Street Department

Bob Miers

Office: 402-643-4000 (Option 5-1)

Cell: 402-642-4347

Water/Waste Water

This office is closed to the public. Please use this contact information to meet your needs:

Office: 402-643-3433

Email: timrichtig@cityofsewardne.com

