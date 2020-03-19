CITY OFFICES: "We've closed down access to all of our facilities, so no walk-in traffic," Seward City Administrator Greg Butcher said.
Plans are in place for services like electric, water, wastewater, fire, police and utility billing to continue as long as the coronavirus pandemic lasts and beyond.
The Lied Senior Center in Seward is closed, but meals are still being provided to those in need.
The Seward Civic Center closed to the public, but the Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership, which is headquartered there, is still conducting business via phone and email.
Seward Memorial Library is closed to the public, with all events and meeting room reservations canceled, but its drive-up window is still open. Staff are available to assist patrons over the phone and through email. Books being returned will be put into quarantine since the virus can live for several days on surfaces. Penalties will be loosened for items returned but not yet checked in because of the book quarantine.
The Seward City Council will continue to meet the first and third Tuesdays of the month, but via teleconference. More information about how the public may participate will be shared soon.
Here are options to reach city offices:
City Hall | Utility Office
This office is closed to the public. You may utilize the following options to conduct your business:
To pay a bill:
- Pay over the phone with a credit/debit card, call 402-643-2928 (Option 1)
- Use the drop off box in the alley south of City Hall
- Pay online at www.billpay.cityofsewardne.com
General Information:
- Call 402-643-2928
- Follow on Facebook & Twitter
Electric Department
This office is closed to the public. Please use this contact information to meet your needs:
Office: 402-643-3151 OR 402-643-2928 (Option 5-3)
Email: larry.ruther@cityofsewardne.gov
Municipal Building
This office is closed to the public. Please use this contact information to meet your needs:
Public Properties
Bob Core
Office: 402-643-4000 (Option 4-2)
Cell: 402-643-0247
Email: bob.core@cityofsewardne.gov
Parks and Rec Department
Adam Bode
Office: 402-643-4000
Cell: 314-368-5286
Building Inspections | Planning & Zoning
Tim Dworak
Office: 402-643-4000
Cell:402-641-2549
Email: tim.dworak@cityofsewardne.gov
Mindy Meier
Office: 402-643.4000 (Option 3-1)
Email: mindy.meier@cityofsewardne.gov
Street Department
Bob Miers
Office: 402-643-4000 (Option 5-1)
Cell: 402-642-4347
Water/Waste Water
This office is closed to the public. Please use this contact information to meet your needs:
Office: 402-643-3433
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.