Bottle Rocket Brewing Company in Seward will host an open house from 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15.
Bottle Rocket Brewing is proud to announce that it will now be offering wine from Seward County’s own Junto Wine, and spirits from Patriarch Distillers of La Vista, Nebraska. This provides more beverage options for patrons and supports other craft alcohol makers in the area. Bottle Rocket Brewing is also pursuing a cider on tap. Now, in addition to featuring its own craft beer, the Bottle Rocket Brewing Company taproom is privileged to serve Nebraska-made wines and spirits.
Bottle Rocket Brewery opened its doors in the historic Campbell’s seed mill in October 2015. The brewery’s comfortable atmosphere has made it a popular location, serving the Seward community by hosting special events, food trucks and other gatherings. The brewery honors Seward County’s past and present by brewing styles of beer common among early settlers, reflecting their German, English, and Czech heritage.
Why the change? The Bottle Rocket Brewery event space popularity has increased. In the past, the brewery was required to apply for a Special Designated License (SDL) each time it featured wine and spirits for special events. The state only allows 12 SDLs at one location by any given entity. Bottle Rocket Brewing hit that threshold in June of 2019 calendar year. This led to discussions of adding a Class C license to the company. Having now been granted this license, Bottle Rocket Brewing will begin to feature wine and craft spirits at the brewery.
Bottle Rocket Brewing Company is hosting an Open House for patrons old and new on Nov. 15 from 3 to 8 p.m. Representatives from Junto Winery and Patriarch Distilling will be present to discuss their crafts and their partnership with Bottle Rocket Brewing Company. Come say hello to the Bottle Rocket Boys: Jason, Gerald, Ryan and their staff. Then enjoy Mary Ellen’s food truck, indoor corn hole, and, of course, our new expanded menu!
You can find out more about Bottle Rocket Brewing online at www.bottlerocketbrewing.com and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bottlerocketbrewing/ - Located 230 S. Fifth St., Seward, Nebraska.
