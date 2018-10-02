The Bluejay Booster Club is raising money to help the Seward School District purchase an activity bus.
The club is also receiving help from Friends of Choral Music and Seward Band Boosters.
The bus will be similar to a charter bus and will take students in any activity to their events. Brady Johnson, Bluejay Boosters president, said it will not be a typical yellow school bus.
He also said the Bluejay Boosters want to support all students, staff and activities.
“The charter bus is not just sports or band,” Johnson said.
To raise money for this project, the boosters are hosting a Bluejay Bash on Friday, Nov. 30, at the Ag Pavillion in Seward. Social hour will begin at 6 p.m., with dinner starting at 7.
Along with dinner, there will be silent and live auctions. Seward students will provide entertainment for the evening.
“We’re hoping to make it a big, annual event,” Johnson said.
All money raised will go toward projects for the school, he said.
Johnson said the boosters wanted to take on a big project, and Seward is one of the only schools in its conference to not have a charter-style bus.
“It makes a difference for the kids, I think,” Johnson said.
In addition to safety, Johnson said a charter-style bus can make long rides more comfortable, meaning the students will be more ready to participate when they reach their destination.
He also said Seward students are traveling farther for games and activities than it has in the past. The Seward High football team traveled to Gering this fall, and the swing choir has traveled to Missouri.
The bus will have undercarriage storage, air conditioning and heating, comfortable seating and seatbelts. Johnson said it will likely hold more students, too.
The school district agreed to purchase this bus if the boosters can raise $50,000 by next year.
Johnson said so far, the group has raised $5,500 for the bus. Plus, it has found an anonymous donor who has agreed to match other donations dollar-for-dollar, up to $25,000.
“Everything we raise goes to the kids and staff at Seward High,” Johnson said.
Tickets are available at Seward High, Cattle Bank and Trust and Jones National Bank and Trust Co.
