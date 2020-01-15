Donald K. Polcyn, Jr., appeared in Seward County Court Jan. 15, where his bond was reduced from $500,000 cash to 10% of $100,000.
Polcyn, 27, of Utica, was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter in the Jan. 1 death of Stephen D. Jones, 39, of Lincoln.
According to a probable cause affidavit for Polcyn’s arrest, sheriff’s deputies arrived at 745 Indiana St. in Utica around 1 a.m. Jan. 1, where Polcyn walked out of the garage with both hands in the air and verbally admitted to stabbing Jones, though he has not yet entered a plea in court.
A fight is said to have started in the basement of the home and escalated to the front yard.
Utica Rescue transported Jones to Seward Memorial Hospital, where he died from blood loss related to two stab wounds on the back right side of his torso, the affidavit said.
The crime, a Class 2A felony, carries zero to 20 years in prison if convicted.
Polcyn’s attorney, Chad Wythers, requested the bond reduction, saying Polcyn is a lifelong Nebraska resident, is employed and has no criminal history.
The state, represented by Seward County Attorney Wendy Elston, did not object to the bond reduction but asked the court to set conditions that Polcyn have no firearms or weapons in his home or in his possession should he post bond. Those conditions were granted.
Polcyn is set to appear next at 9 a.m. on Jan. 29 for an election of preliminary hearing.
Four Seward County sheriff’s deputies and 15 other witnesses are listed in court documents for the case.
