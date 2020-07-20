The Centennial Public Schools board of education unanimously accepted the resignation of Tim DeWaard during its July 20 meeting.
DeWaard was the district superintendent. He was arrested July 13 on charges related to a high-school student.
Steve Williams of KSB, the district's legal counsel, said the board is required by Title IX to conduct its own investigation into the charges, separate from law enforcement. He said he would likely be the investigator but did not have an estimated timeline. He said he hoped to be finished before school starts.
Ideally, he said, he would start with reports and interviews already compiled by law enforcement.
The board also unanimously ratified President Jason Richters' decision to place DeWaard on administrative leave last week following his arrest.
After meeting in closed session for about 30 minutes, the board took no action on an item related to a potential contract for an interim superintendent.
