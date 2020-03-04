For the Seward bandshell, it’s out with the old and in with the new.
The flooring of the Seward Bandshell will be new and improved this spring. Pat Herrold of the Seward Municipal Band approached Hughes Brothers plant engineering manager Matt Stryson after 2019’s summer concert series about updating the flooring.
Shortly thereafter, Stryson talked with Adam Bode of the city Parks and Recreation Department about donating the wood for the project.
“We knew Hughes Brothers had been involved in (redoing the floors) before and felt comfortable with it,” Bode said. “It definitely came together through community involvement.”
The City of Seward sought contractor bids last year, and the project was awarded to Bill Anderson of Anderson Construction, whose crew is doing the handiwork.
Anderson Construction is not only redoing the flooring but is also replacing the wood under the back risers and replacing some beams that had rotted.
Hughes Brothers has performed construction tasks many times for the bandshell, which is the site of summer band concerts, Fourth of July events and weddings, among others activities.
Bode and Stryson said the timeline for the project depends on both weather and other construction projects Anderson has lined up, but they hope it will be completed by April.
Herrold said she is thankful for the project getting completed.
She added that the band, which performs 12 weeks during the summer months, greatly appreciates the updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.