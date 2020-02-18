The Seward City Council approved a resolution approving a bid and engineering services for the Karol Kay Boulevard Extension project at tonight's meeting.
The approval came on a 5-3 vote, with Councilmembers Ellen Beck, Sid Kamprath and Jessica Kolterman voting against.
Homeowners and others from the public voiced strong concern against the project, and Nebraska Department of Transportation representatives also spoke at the meeting.
More details to come.
