William B. Roe
Dec. 23, 1956 – March 26, 2020
William “Bill” Bryan Roe passed away in Lincoln on March 26, 2020, at his home at age 63.
Bill was born Dec. 23, 1956, in Falls City to Don and Irene Rider Roe. Bill enjoyed fishing and had a talent for fixing anything broken. He was a man of many talents. He was a friend to all who met him, young or more mature.
He is survived by his daughter, Christi Knight of Wisconsin; siblings, Sharon (Mark) Bright of Milford, Jim Roe of Waverly, Dave Roe of Alliance and Linda (Bill) Whipple of Norfolk; uncle, Jiggs (Janet) Roe of Humboldt; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Irene.
Interment will be at a later date at the Verdon Cemetery.
