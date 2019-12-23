Council discusses Highway 6 maintenance agreement with NDOT
Portions of Highway 6 through Milford are in poor shape, especially along the curve near Southeast Community College, and the city is rethinking its maintenance agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transporation.
The Milford City Council discussed the agreement at its Dec. 3 meeting, but tabled the matter until it could gather more information from NDOT.
The two entities currently have an agreement in which the state pays the city about $2.200 to maintain the 3.6-mile stretch of Highway through town.
According to Milford Maintenance Superintendent Gary TeSelle, the city spent about $5,000 patching the highway, which means the city is actually losing money because of the agreement.
If the city signs the agreement for another year, it would continue being responsible to fix the road—filling potholes and fixing cracks.
If it does not sign, the state would have full responsibility.
“I have mixed feelings on this,” TeSelle said. “Yes, it would be nice if we didn’t have to worry about it anymore and they would take care of it, but I was unable to get clarification about the speed with which they would fix a pothole or something on that curve.”
TeSelle said the city doesn’t have the capability to properly fix the road, so it’s been patching the worst spots for a temporary fix.
“If you feel it’d be more beneficial for us to be able to patch it ourselves, then yes, I’d say go into the agreement. Otherwise, we’re not really making anything on it,” TeSelle said. “If you do approve it, we’re going to attack it and tar it going into the winter.”
Mayor Patrick Kelley said that wasn’t enough.
“There is so much damage to the highway itself. It needs a lot more than tarring some cracks and a couple potholes,” Kelley said.
The highway is on the state’s five-year plan to be repaved, but the council’s last known estimate was that it wouldn’t happen until 2023.
“If it’s their responsibility and we don’t do it, maybe that will get them to speed up the highway (repaving),” council member Scott Bashore said.
