Teachers have always been known for their creativity, but now that they’re teaching from home, that creativity is amped up.
“I tried to come up with some crazy ideas, how we could actually do a little practicing,” Milford High welding instructor Jim Wissenburg said. “We need to do something fun. We’re all stuck inside.”
So, he and his son, Christopher, put together a video series, “Welding in the Kitchen.”
It’s aimed toward students who don’t have welding equipment at home, since they’re not allowed at school to practice during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“There’s different substances you might be able to practice your welding skills (with),” Wissenburg said.
The goal, regardless of the materials used, is to work on the steadiness of the welder’s hands.
“Part of being able to lay a good weld down is having consistent motion to your hands, having consistent travel speeds,” he said.
In the videos, he takes students through a few different pairings to practice their lap, T and butt joints:
• Hot glue gun and cardboard.
• Frosting and graham crackers
• Aerosol cheese and saltines.
“Make your welds edible,” Wissenburg said.
“It will be sturdy and delicious,” Christopher added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.