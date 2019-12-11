Van Kirk Bros. Contracting of Sutton is working on a water main repair project along Highway 6 in Milford Dec. 5.
The project includes replacing an old water main that runs between B and D streets along the highway/Fifth Street, as well as repairing a main break that happened late in November at Fifth and D streets.
Milford Maintenance Superintendent Gary TeSelle said the project began about three weeks ago with the goal of being done in early to mid-January.
“That’s a bad piece of main,” TeSelle said. “We’ve had more leaks there than anywhere else.”
The project will include the installation of a new underground water main, one new fire hydrant and new service lines to all homes and businesses along the main.
TeSelle said residents in the area may experience a short water service disruption of one to two hours as their lines are replaced, but the worst disruption should be over.
