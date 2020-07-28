Walter W. Riley
Aug. 17, 1935 – July 22, 2020
Walter Wayne Riley was born Aug. 17, 1935, in Crete, to William and Sarah (Stutzman) Riley and passed away July 22, 2020, in Seward, at the age of 84 years, 11 months and 5 days.
After the death of his mom at the age of five, Walt and his father moved to Hebron to be closer to family. Six years later, Walt’s father passed away and he went to live with his sister and brother-in-law, Mertice and Eldon Hostetler. Walt was baptized and confirmed at Milford Mennonite Church. He attended and graduated from Milford High School with the Class of 1953. On June 24, 1957, Walt was united in marriage to Jane Danekas at West Blue United Church of Christ in Milford. Walt worked at Rolfsmeier Dairy for 18 years before it closed. He then laid carpet for several years before going to work at Walker Manufacturing Co. in 1977. He retired in 1996 due to health concerns. In his younger years Walt enjoyed playing basketball and softball, and he also enjoyed bowling and playing golf for many years. Walt loved throwing horseshoes with his brothers and playing cards. Walt and Jane also enjoyed being in a card club with many of their long-time friends and had many laughs and good times with these special friends at their monthly gatherings. Walt loved everything chocolate, especially cake and pie. He also enjoyed making family members and friends their own macramé chair. Walt and Jane enjoyed traveling to California to see Tim and his family, Idaho to see Jeff and his family and Arizona and Nevada to see the Hoover Dam. The whole family went to Platte River State Park to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. He loved his family very much and he loved spending time with them. Walt was a charter member of Living Word Lutheran Church and enjoyed singing in the choir.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Sarah Riley; brothers and sisters-in-law, Harvey and wife Lois Riley, Ernie and wife Maxine Riley, Les and wife Ruth Riley, Ferman and wife Lois Riley; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mildred and husband Jake Detweiler, Vera and husband Larry Springer, Mertice and husband Eldon Hostetler and Elva and husband Wes Reil; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Vosta and Marie Riley; brothers-in-law, Lynn Boller and Darrel Yeackley.
Walt is survived by his wife, Jane Riley, Seward; four sons and their wives, Jeff and wife Michelle Riley, Bloomington, Idaho, James and wife Cindy Riley, Seward, Todd and wife Susan Riley, Seward and Tim and wife Paige Riley, Omaha; seven grandchildren, Jessica Cusmano, Mitch and wife Kristen Riley, Nick Riley and Jaci Renner, Tiffany Schmidt and husband Trevor, TJ Riley, Lauren Riley and Kyle Riley; five great-grandchildren, Dakota Cusmano, Jadyn Riley, Ethan Schmidt, Mason Schmidt and Nolan Schmidt; sister, Naomi Yeackley, Milford; sisters-in-law, Betty Springer, Shirley Kotil and Gerry Boller; brothers-in-law, Don and wife Ann Danekas, Doyle and wife Judy Danekas and Ron Vosta.
A funeral service was July 27 at St. John Lutheran Church with interment at the Seward Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Riley Family for future designations. Condolences may be left for the family at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.
