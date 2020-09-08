Verba J. Troyer
Oct. 5, 1935 – Sept. 5
Verba Jean Troyer was born Oct. 5, 1935, on a farm west of Milford, to Emory and Ada (Stutzman) Schweitzer, she was the youngest of five daughters, and went to her heavenly home on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family at the age of 84.
As a young girl, Verba attended a country school near her home and accepted Christ as her personal Savior and was baptized at East Fairview Mennonite Church. On Oct. 12, 1952, she was united in marriage to Lauren Troyer and to this union, eight children: Larry, Becky, Sheri, Jim, Anthony, Sam, Ron and John, were born. Together they lived on Lauren’s home place where they resided for more than 35 years. Verba was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her family which meant so much to her. Her Christian faith and love for God showed in how she treated and served everyone around her. Verba was very active with the churches she attended and was a charter member of the Salem Country Church. She was a great cook, enjoyed gardening and canning and loved playing games with her children and grandchildren. Verba enjoyed cooking for others, and was always concerned that everyone was taken care of, which proved to us one more time by waiting till everyone was finished with lunch and then passed into her heavenly home to see Jesus for the very first time. She will be greatly missed but mother's prayers will continue to bless us as a family until we meet again.
Verba is survived by her husband of 67 years, Lauren; children and spouses, Larry and Debra Troyer, Pleasant Dale, Becky and Jim Stutzman, Milford, Sheri and Nate Peachey, Greensboro, North Carolina, Jim and Kelly Troyer, Milford, Anthony and Nora Troyer, Milford, Sam and LeAnn Troyer, Beaver Crossing, Ron Troyer, also of Beaver Crossing and John and Jodi Troyer, Dorchester; 30 grandchildren; 70 great-grandchildren; a sister, Lela Stutzman, Aurora, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Troyer and Lela (Gary) Benson, all of Milford, Norma Jean Troyer and Barbara Troyer, both of Albany, Oregon; many nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
Verba was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Brad Stutzman; great-grandson, Dexter Evans; sisters and brothers-in-law, Aldean and Noble Oswald, Ina and Sterling Saltzman, Edna and Howard Miller and Bob Stutzman; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Milton and Betty Troyer, Royden and Doreen Troyer and Cloy Troyer, Robert and Grace Roth, Stanley Troyer and Kenneth Troyer.
A service was Sept. 9 at East Fairview Mennonite Church with Pastors Anthony Troyer and Justin Troyer officiating. Interment was at Salem Cemetery, rural Seward. Memorial contributions are suggested to HoriSun Hospice or to the Salem Country Church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.lauberfh.com.
