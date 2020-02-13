UPDATED Feb. 14, 5:01 p.m.
A man was hit by interstate traffic and killed Thursday afternoon after deputies stopped him and searched his vehicle for drugs.
A preliminary investigation identified the man as Michael L Shadbolt, 26, of Peoria, Illinios. Shadbolt’s family had been notified by authorities in Illinois at the request of the Nebraska State Patrol.
As a result of the initial traffic stop, Shadbolt was found to be in possession of a substantial amount of marijuana and in excess of 16 pounds of concentrated THC products.
An on-going investigation is being conducted by Nebraska State Patrol.
ORIGINAL POST:
One man was hit by interstate traffic Thursday afternoon after fleeing a traffic stop. He was pronounced dead shortly after being transported by helicopter to Seward Memorial Hospital.
Around 3:15 p.m. Feb. 13, a Seward County sheriff's deputy stopped an Illinois-plated vehicle at mile marker 385 near the Pleasant Dale interchange on Interstate 80.
According to a press release from the Seward County Sheriff's Office, a search of the vehicle yielded a large amount of narcotics. The driver and sole occupant fled on foot into eastbound lanes of traffic. He continued into westbound traffic and was struck by a passenger vehicle. No one in that vehicle was injured.
The man's name has not been released, pending notification of family.
Since the man was detained by deputies at the time of the accident, Nebraska statute requires a grand jury hear the case. An investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol has been requested.
More information will be shared as it becomes available.
