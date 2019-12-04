The Milford Elementary Student Council sponsored the school’s first annual Turkey Trot and Food Drive at the end of November. Students brought non-perishable food items that were then taken to the Milford Food Pantry. Students also participated in a half-mile or one-mile run around the high school track. The top two runners from each grade level were given prizes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.