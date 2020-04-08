A man accused of a New Year’s Day stabbing in Utica is expected to stand trial later this summer.
Donald K. Polcyn, Jr., 27, was charged with one count of manslaughter in the Jan. 1 death of Stephen D. Jones, 39, of Lincoln.
Polcyn entered a not guilty plea via a written waiver on April 6.
A pre-trial hearing is set for 9 a.m. on July 9, with a jury trial to begin July 21 in Seward County District Court.
Polcyn was arrested around 1 a.m. Jan. 1 after sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in Utica, where Jones had been stabbed twice in the upper back.
According to court documents, a fight is said to have started in the basement of the home and escalated to the front yard, where the alleged murder occurred.
The crime, a Class 2A felony, carries zero to 20 years in prison if convicted.
Polcyn’s bond was reduced in January from $500,000 cash to 10% of $100,000, which he filed before the case was bound over to district court in February.
The court set conditions that Polcyn have no firearms or weapons in his home or in his possession.
Judge James C. Stecker wrote in court documents April 6 that no plea agreements will be accepted after the pre-trial hearing, and no counts may be dismissed or amended after the hearing.
