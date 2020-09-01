Tina M. Schaben
Oct. 27, 1972 – Aug. 23, 2020
Tina Marie Schaben was born Oct. 27, 1972, in Lincoln, the daughter of Thomas Michael and Marjorie Alice (Portenier) Jorgensen and passed away Aug. 23, 2020, at the age of 47 years, 9 months and 7 days. Tina grew up in Seward and attended elementary school in Goehner and later graduated from Seward High School with the Class of 1991. She then attended the University of Nebraska-Kearney.
On June 27, 1992, Tina was united in marriage to Patrick Schaben at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. To this union, one son, Pj, was born. Tina attended College of Hair Design in Lincoln. Her first job was with Nancy Hansen at Lasting Impressions in Seward. She then worked at a couple of salons in Lincoln before purchasing Hairtrix in 2000. Tina was never a stranger to anyone and always welcomed everyone with a big, infectious smile. She had a presence about her and you always knew when she walked into the room. She loved being a mom to Pj and was active with cub scouts, boy scouts and the team mom of the Jr. Jays baseball team. Tina enjoyed bowling and was a team sponsor, she also enjoyed socializing on the Milford women’s golf league for several years. Tina loved scrapbooking with her mom. She was a Rodan & Fields Consultant for many years. Tina received the Wayne Tanderup Award in 2016 from the Seward Rotary Club. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, where she served as President of PCCW. She and Pat also served as Godparents.
She was preceded in death by her father, Tom Jorgensen, and her grandparents.
Tina is survived by her husband, Pat, Seward; son, Pj, Seward; mother, Marjorie (Alice) Jorgensen, Seward; sister, Jeannie and husband Scott Scdoris, Milford; step-sister, Jeanette and husband Michael Chambers, Barrington, New Hampshire; step-brother, Mike and wife Marge Jorgensen, David City; parents-in-law, Gerald and LeeAnn Schaben, Seward; two brothers-in-law, Tony and wife Renie Schaben, Milford, Allen and wife Susan Schaben, Huntington Beach, California; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
Mass of Christian burial was Aug. 28 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with graveside services and interment at the Seward Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Schaben family for future designations. Condolences may be left for the family at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.
