Thomas B. Hostetler
March 24, 1960 – Aug. 1, 2019
Thomas B. Hostetler was born March 24, 1960, in Crete to Eldon and Mertice (Riley) Hostetler and passed to his eternal home Aug. 1, 2019, at age 59 after a courageous battle with cancer. He graduated from Milford High School in 1978 and spent the majority of his working years in the trucking business, from “over the road” to dispatching and safety training. He was employed with Jasa Transit in Blair for the last 10 years.
Tom is survived by his wife of 23 years, Robin; four sons and their wives, Adam (Amy), Tyler, Tyson (Lacey) and Thomas (Liane); eight grandchildren; brothers, Ron (Sherry) and Doyle (Deb) Hostetler, and sister, Bonnie (Clark) Rediger, all of Milford; sisters-in-law, Terry Hostetler of Lincoln and Barb Hostetler of Willis, Texas; uncle and aunts, Walt (Jane) Riley of Seward, Naomi Yeackley and Betty Springer of Milford, Imogene Hostetler of Adams and Norma Jean Troyer of Albany, Oregon; mother-in-law, Evelina Schoneweis of Lincoln; brothers-in-law, Wayne (Ann) Meints of Lincoln, Russell (Carolyn) Schoneweis of Taft, California, and Rodney Schoneweis of Syracuse; sister-in-law, Susan (Rick) Shelburne of Lincoln; nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eldon and Mertice Hostetler; brothers, Ted and Marlin Hostetler; father-in-law, Elroy Schoneweis; and brother-in-law, James Meints.
Tom was very social, and he loved telling stories to everyone he met. His grandchildren, Ollie, Pax, Davie, Trentin, Evelina, Rockwell, Briley and Brody, were the highlight of his life and times spent with them were his greatest joy. His family and friends will always remember him as a loyal Husker and St. Louis Cardinal fan.
A memorial service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, at Westside Church, 15050 W. Dodge Road, Omaha. Visitation with family will follow. Memorial contributions may be made to the family for later designation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.