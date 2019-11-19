Texie I. Ross
Aug. 11, 1931 – Nov. 13, 2019
Texie I. (Clark) Ross, 88, of Milford, formerly of Lincoln, died Nov. 13, 2019, in Milford at her home in Linden Village. She was born Aug. 11, 1931, in Ligonier Township, Ligonier, Pennsylvania, to Dory and Elizabeth (Taylor) Clark. She graduated from Ligonier High School in 1950 and attended Nyack College in Nyack, New York. While working in the coffee shop at Nyack, she met Charles W. Ross, and they were united in marriage July 7, 1956, at the Methodist Church in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. To this union four daughters were born, Debra, Nancy, Janice and Cyndee.
Following Charles’ graduation from Nyack in 1958, Texie and her husband Charlie moved to the Midwest to pioneer churches with the Christian Missionary Alliance. These churches were located in Burlington, Iowa, St. Joseph, Missouri and Meadow Grove. In 1965 they moved to Omaha and then to Lincoln in 1968. Besides being a housewife and mother to their four daughters she also worked selling Avon and worked with the elderly people cleaning their houses and helping them out. In the mid-1970s, she worked at an A&W as head cook until 1981. In 2006, she and Charlie moved to Milford and attended Grace Missionary Church.
She and her husband Charlie loved the Lord and their ministries extended to the community and anyone in need. She enjoyed sharing the love of Jesus to others, reading her Bible and was a prayer warrior by praying for others, especially for her children and their families. She enjoyed music and even wrote some of her own songs. She and her husband enjoyed planting flowers and trees around their house and having a vegetable garden. She also enjoyed having visits from her family, especially the grandkids and great-grandkids, and taking walks or riding her power chair outside when she was able.
She is survived by her three daughters and their spouses, Deb and Bill Stahly of Milford, Janice and Kathy Rohwedder and Cyndee and Brian Hershman, all of Lincoln; son-in-law and spouse, Keith and Deb Vacha of Marysville, Kansas; 10 grandchildren and their spouses, Peter and Sarah Stahly, Sean and Rachel Stahly, Chad and Rubiel Vacha, Jennifer and Nate Macke, Heidi Downs and friend Quinn Wiley, Heather and Shayne Bayless, Dylan Cruz and fiancée Haylee Pfeifer, Kendra and Brandon Day, Bobby and Wendy Peugh, Liz Peugh and fiancé Lance Schroeder; 20 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
Texie was preceded in death by her husband, Charles on June 6, 2019; daughter, Nancy Joann Vacha; parents, Dory and Elizabeth (Taylor) Clark; brothers and sisters-in-law; Thomas and Gertrude Clark, Clarence and Henrietta Clark and Clair and Betty Clark; sisters and brothers-in-law, Esther and Allen Graver, Nellie and Chester Clawson, Laura Clark, Dorothy and Ed Mimna and Jean Ziegenfus; parents-in-law, David and Anna (Bitler) Ross; brothers-in-law, William Watson and David Ross; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary Ann (Watson) and Henry Alexander; and a niece, Joy Safford.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, with the family greeting friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lauber Funeral Home in Milford. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, at Grace Missionary Church in Milford, with the Rev. Bryan Conrad officiating. Interment will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasant View Cemetery Association. Condolences may be sent to the family at laubermoore.com.
