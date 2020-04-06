Numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases are growing quickly in Nebraska and across the United States.
Community spread of the disease is contributing to the increase, but more testing availability makes those numbers seem like they're skyrocketing even more.
Laura McDougall, director of Four Corners Health Department, said the scene of COVID-19 testing is changing, but it can still take awhile to get results.
With the Four Corners district's first confirmed case, a man in his 50s from York County, McDougall said it took almost two weeks to get the results back.
“That person was tested on March 18. It took quite awhile for us to get that result back,” McDougall said on April 2, “not until any quarantines that would have resulted from that had expired.”
The department announced the confirmation on March 30, 12 days after the test was taken.
At that time, none of the people the man had come into contact with had shown any symptoms.
“We feel pretty confident about that, that there's not further spread in the community because of that case,” McDougall said.
The man's case came from travel outside of Nebraska, which McDougall deemed a “high-risk behavior” right now.
She said the people the Four Corners District is monitoring now are becoming less and less travel-related, which is good.
“When people become sick and have symptoms, their health care provider will tell them to go home (if they're not hospitalized), but we also quarantine the members of that household so that it's not out in the community being spread around,” McDougall said. “Moving forward, that's more the case of why someone would be in quarantine.”
Testing, though, is just beginning to get more inclusive, with the majority of tests being saved for priority groups.
“It was just hospital inpatients. Now, there are some outpatients, but they still need to have all the symptoms of potentially having COVID-19,” said Roger Reamer, CEO of Memorial Health Care Systems in Seward County, on April 2. “Residents and staff at residential facilities, healthcare personnel, public safety and first responders, people over 65 years old, and those with underlying health conditions that might be complicated by COVID-19, those are priority testing groups.”
Reamer said that could change within days or hours, as lab facilities are trying to increase the number of tests they can process in a day.
“What we report today may change by Monday or even by tomorrow,” Reamer said. “This testing thing changes so rapidly as we try to learn how we can do more testing.”
