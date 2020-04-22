Tammie J. Nieman
Sept. 23, 1960 – April 20, 2020
Tammie Jo Nieman was born Sept. 23, 1960, in Fairbury to Charles L. and Barbara (Morris) Siebe and passed away surrounded by her family on April 20, 2020, at age 59.
Tammie attended Fairbury Public Schools, graduating with the class of 1978. On Dec. 14, 1985, she was united in marriage to Rudolph L. Nieman at Zion Lutheran Church, and to this union a son, Justin, and a daughter, Taylor, were born. She was a loving wife and mother, and family was the center of her life. Tammie was a great cook and was employed with the Milford Public School District where she was the head cook from 1996 to 2002. She furthered her employment by becoming the head cook at Fredstrom Elementary in Lincoln from 2002 to 2014. Tammie loved spending time with her pets, liked to garden and go camping at the local state lakes. She enjoyed the moments riding with Rudy on their Harley motorcycle and cherished the times spent with her family and friends. Many remember her laugh and her lovely smile. Tammie was a member of Zion Lutheran Church of rural Lincoln.
Survivors include her husband, Rudolph “Rudy” Nieman, Jr. of Milford; son, Justin Nieman of Pleasant Dale and his fiancé, Megan Kempf; daughter, Taylor Nieman of Lincoln; mother, Barbara Siebe of Beatrice; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Greg and Colleen Siebe of Beatrice and Michael Siebe and Mitchell and Julie Siebe, all of Fairbury.
Tammie was preceded in death by her father, Charles Siebe, and her father-in-law, Rudolph “Rudy” Nieman, Sr.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, at Lauber Funeral Home in Milford, with the family receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m. A family graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 23, at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in rural Lincoln, with the Rev. Andrew Kitzing officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the family for later designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lauberfh.com.
