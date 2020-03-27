Seward, NE (68434)

Today

Rain likely. Becoming windy in the afternoon. High 51F. NE winds shifting to NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Rain showers early with clearing late. Low 36F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.