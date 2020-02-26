Jeaven Scdoris of Milford has been through the hoopla before – the Parade of Champions, the smoke and lights of the finals introductions. But he wasn’t as nervous this year.
“There’s a lot going on, a lot of adrenaline,” he said. “It’s harder to focus.
The Milford senior won a silver medal at state wrestling last year. This year, he was one who helped break the championship drought for the Eagles.
He was nervous, he said, though not as much as last year. In 2019, Scdoris’s match was the last on the mat in the finals. This year, he wrestled first.
“It was nice to get it done and not sit all day,” he said. “I was able to hang out afterwards and take it all in and be there for Konner.”
A state title has been Scdoris’s goal since he was little.
“I wanted to go out and make history,” he said. “With Konner, it means even more. It was our goal last year, and we were both short.”
He didn’t change his preparation for any of his matches. His routine includes warming up, jogging and doing a little technical work. He leaves himself time to get into the right mindset.
“I go one match at a time,” he said. “I don’t like to look forward. It makes me nervous.”
When he’s on the mat, he focuses on the coach’s instructions.
“I don’t usually disagree with him,” he said.
Scdoris opened the tournament with an 11-3 win over Owen Wander of Syracuse. He beat Levi Dorsey of Johnson County Central 13-6 and Bryce Reed of Cross County/Osceola 20-3 in the semifinals.
A familiar opponent awaited him in the finals – Jacson Valentine of David City, a Southern Nebraska Conference foe. Scdoris said he was pleased to see Valentine was in the finals.
“But I didn’t want to overestimate him,” he said.
Scdoris handled Valentine 11-4 for the win. The celebration included a back flip and flying leap into Coach Joe Schluckebier’s arms.
“I didn’t know I could jump that high,” Scdoris said with a grin.
Schluckebier didn’t either, he said.
Following a celebration supper on the way home, the team received an escort into town and was welcomed back by a crowd at the high school.
“The whole team appreciated everyone who showed up,” Scdoris said.
Scdoris has signed to wrestle at Concordia University in Seward. He said he’ll miss being around the Eagles.
“We’re more than a team, we’re family,” he said. “I love having Coach Schluckebier – he’s one of the reasons I’m there.”
Scdoris leaves Milford with the all-time wins mark of 139 and the season (160) and career (400) records for takedowns.
