Perfection was the name of the day Aug. 27. Callie Carraher pitched a perfect game for the Milford softball team, striking out 11 in five innings.
“Callie was really sharp,” Coach Tom McCall said. “She did a nice job hitting spots and keeping the Syracuse hitters off balance.”
The Eagles were aggressive at the plate, as well, with Calyn Mowinkel and Janae Nitzsche finishing with three hits each, both hitting doubles. Nitzsche also drove in three runs.
“It was a good performance up and down the lineup,” McCall said.
The Eagles had to fight back to beat Wahoo 13-12 in eight innings Aug. 29. MHS led 5-1 after the fourth inning, but Wahoo was able to score four in the top of the fifth to tie the score. Both teams scored one more run to tie the score at 6-6 after seven innings.
“A walk, two errors, a couple of hits and some sloppy secondary plays led to six Wahoo runs in the top of the eighth,” McCall said. “We responded very well with six hits and a walk to score seven to win the game.”
Mowinkel and Kaitlyn Klug were each 4-5 in the game. Klug hit a home run and drove in four. Mowinkel, Abby Houk and Makena Stutzman each drove in three. Stutzman and Houk each hit home runs, as well.
Carraher pitched 7 2/3 innings, scattering 10 hits and striking out 10. Sydney Schildt got the final out in the eighth.
Milford (4-0) was to travel to Wilber-Clatonia Sept. 3, visit Malcolm Thursday, Sept. 5, and play at Fairbury Saturday, Sept. 7.
