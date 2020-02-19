The Milford wrestling team continued its historic season with a runner-up performance at the district tournament Feb. 14 and 15.
The Eagles won four individual championship and had a wrestler place third. The runner-up trophy is the first district trophy since 1975.
“We had a good day,” Coach Joe Schluckebier said.
Konner Schluckebier (113), Ethan Zegers (126), Jeaven Scdoris (145) and Carter Springer (160) won district titles, and Eli Vondra (120) placed third.
The Eagles had six wrestlers in the consolation semifinals, also known as the heartbreak or blood-and-guts round. Vondra got the round started with a 6-3 win, but the rest of the wrestlers went 0-5 in that round.
Coach Schluckebier said a couple matches got away from the Eagles.
“To get that close is good for the program,” he said. “It was good to see. Every point mattered. It’s a testament to this group of guys.”
Konner Schluckebier was 4-0 with three pins at 113 pounds to win the title. Zegers was 4-0 with two pins at 126 pounds, Scdoris was 4-0 with two pins and Springer turned in a 3-0 tournament with three pins.
Milford is in Class C and will wrestle in the early session Thursday, Feb. 20. Matches start at 9:30 a.m. at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
“I like our chances with these guys,” Coach Schluckebier said.
